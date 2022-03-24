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The Great Reset is Coming!!! from Liberty Coalition Canada
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30 views • March 24, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vycbo7-the-great-reset-is-coming.html
Additional links and Commentary at the video site!
On this week's episode, Michael an Tim speak on The Great Reset Agenda.
The reset continues in a series of global policy advancements:
-World Health Organization pushes for a global pandemic treaty that will include sanctions.
-Central banks are racing to launch digital currencies for consumer use.
- Are there significant links between health treaties and monetary policy changes on a global scale?
Story 1: The world health organization has called for and met for an emergency sitting in only the second time in its history to discuss formation of a global pandemic treaty.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/11/11/who-global-pandemic-treaty/
Story 2: Central banks are building digital currencies for consumer use
https://www.ft.com/content/88f47c48-97fe-4df3-854e-0d404a3a5f9a
Story 3: What are the real consequences of co-emerging diplomatic and monetary policies?
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-stop-the-pandemic-treaty-and-global-health-fascism-before-its-too-late
Sick of Mainstream Media Lies?
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LIBERTY DISPATCH PODCAST:
https://libertydispatch.podbean.com
OPEN MIKE WITH MICHAEL THIESSEN:
https://openmikewithmichaelthiessen.podbean.com
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLb1yNIeJ-2bSuHRW4oftRQ
You can also find us on Spotify & Apple Podcasts and just about every other podcast catcher!
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, RATE & REVIEW and SHARE it with others!
Additional links and Commentary at the video site!
On this week's episode, Michael an Tim speak on The Great Reset Agenda.
The reset continues in a series of global policy advancements:
-World Health Organization pushes for a global pandemic treaty that will include sanctions.
-Central banks are racing to launch digital currencies for consumer use.
- Are there significant links between health treaties and monetary policy changes on a global scale?
Story 1: The world health organization has called for and met for an emergency sitting in only the second time in its history to discuss formation of a global pandemic treaty.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/11/11/who-global-pandemic-treaty/
Story 2: Central banks are building digital currencies for consumer use
https://www.ft.com/content/88f47c48-97fe-4df3-854e-0d404a3a5f9a
Story 3: What are the real consequences of co-emerging diplomatic and monetary policies?
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-stop-the-pandemic-treaty-and-global-health-fascism-before-its-too-late
Sick of Mainstream Media Lies?
Please Support us in bringing you real, truthful, reporting and analysis from a Christian perspective.
Subscribe to our various shows:
LIBERTY DISPATCH PODCAST:
https://libertydispatch.podbean.com
OPEN MIKE WITH MICHAEL THIESSEN:
https://openmikewithmichaelthiessen.podbean.com
Stay up-to-date on all things LCC:
Gab:
https://gab.com/libertycoalitioncanada
Telegram:
https://t.me/libertycoalitioncanadanews
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/libertycoalitioncanada
Facebook:
https://facebook.com/LibertyCoalitionCanada
Twitter:
@LibertyCCanada - https://twitter.com/LibertyCCanada
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/LibertyCoalitionCanada
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLb1yNIeJ-2bSuHRW4oftRQ
You can also find us on Spotify & Apple Podcasts and just about every other podcast catcher!
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, RATE & REVIEW and SHARE it with others!
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