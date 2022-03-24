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The Great Reset is Coming!!! from Liberty Coalition Canada
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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30 views • March 24, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vycbo7-the-great-reset-is-coming.html
Additional links and Commentary at the video site!
On this week's episode, Michael an Tim speak on The Great Reset Agenda.

The reset continues in a series of global policy advancements:

-World Health Organization pushes for a global pandemic treaty that will include sanctions.

-Central banks are racing to launch digital currencies for consumer use.

- Are there significant links between health treaties and monetary policy changes on a global scale?

Story 1: The world health organization has called for and met for an emergency sitting in only the second time in its history to discuss formation of a global pandemic treaty.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/11/11/who-global-pandemic-treaty/

Story 2: Central banks are building digital currencies for consumer use

https://www.ft.com/content/88f47c48-97fe-4df3-854e-0d404a3a5f9a

Story 3: What are the real consequences of co-emerging diplomatic and monetary policies?

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-stop-the-pandemic-treaty-and-global-health-fascism-before-its-too-late

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Keywords
world health organizationmedia liesmonetary policydigital currencychristian perspectivegreat resetliberty coalition canadahealth treatiesglobal pandemic treaty
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