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9-11 in 10 minutes "Those who fail to understand 9/11 have zero chance of surviving the scamdemic"
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9-11 in 10 minutes
"Those who fail to understand 9/11 have zero chance of surviving the scamdemic"
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
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9/11
==========================
"Those who fail to understand 9/11 have zero chance of surviving the scamdemic" - Me
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5Iam2A
9/11 Video Documentary Playlist, + All Sources and Resource Links
Modern Marvels: World Trade Center (2001)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Modern-Marvels--World-Trade-Center-(2001):0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
This episode aired just a month-and-a-half before 9/11. The documentary was filmed in January 2001 and completed in May 2001. Two of the interviewees were killed in the September 11 attack, window washer Roko Manaj and WTC project manager Frank DeMartini. DeMartini speaks in the documentary about how the Towers could withstand being hit by an airliner.
The 20 Year Rememberance of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
https://odysee.com/@jimjesus:1/NeverForget:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
9/11 Amateur Camcorder Footage - Raw Video by Joshua Good
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/911-Amateur-Camcorder-Footage---Raw-Video-by-Joshua-Good:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
9/11 Amateur Camcorder Footage - "No, a Bomb I saw it."
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/911-Amateur-Camcorder-Footage--A-Bomb:4?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
9/11 Special Trailer
https://odysee.com/@PoppenCast:b/Trailer-911:2?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
9/11 Amateur Camcorder Footage - WTC7 footage found on old digital camera showing explosives going off
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/911-Amateur-Camcorder-Footage--WTC7:5?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
BBC Reports 911, WTC 7 Collapse BEFORE it Happens
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/BBC-Reports-911,-WTC-7-Collapse-BEFORE-it-Happens:0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
This CNN footage aired only once after 9/11 and never again on TV
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/CNN-footage-911-only-aired-once-and-never-again:0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
Banned Fox News Broadcast from 2001 - Israeli/Mossad Links to
"Those who fail to understand 9/11 have zero chance of surviving the scamdemic"
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
9/11
==========================
"Those who fail to understand 9/11 have zero chance of surviving the scamdemic" - Me
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5Iam2A
9/11 Video Documentary Playlist, + All Sources and Resource Links
Modern Marvels: World Trade Center (2001)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Modern-Marvels--World-Trade-Center-(2001):0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
This episode aired just a month-and-a-half before 9/11. The documentary was filmed in January 2001 and completed in May 2001. Two of the interviewees were killed in the September 11 attack, window washer Roko Manaj and WTC project manager Frank DeMartini. DeMartini speaks in the documentary about how the Towers could withstand being hit by an airliner.
The 20 Year Rememberance of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
https://odysee.com/@jimjesus:1/NeverForget:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
9/11 Amateur Camcorder Footage - Raw Video by Joshua Good
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/911-Amateur-Camcorder-Footage---Raw-Video-by-Joshua-Good:1?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
9/11 Amateur Camcorder Footage - "No, a Bomb I saw it."
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/911-Amateur-Camcorder-Footage--A-Bomb:4?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
9/11 Special Trailer
https://odysee.com/@PoppenCast:b/Trailer-911:2?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
9/11 Amateur Camcorder Footage - WTC7 footage found on old digital camera showing explosives going off
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/911-Amateur-Camcorder-Footage--WTC7:5?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
BBC Reports 911, WTC 7 Collapse BEFORE it Happens
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/BBC-Reports-911,-WTC-7-Collapse-BEFORE-it-Happens:0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
This CNN footage aired only once after 9/11 and never again on TV
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/CNN-footage-911-only-aired-once-and-never-again:0?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY&;lid=471b80ac21a3497e94ddf33cc1e33166568c21cd
Banned Fox News Broadcast from 2001 - Israeli/Mossad Links to
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