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Virginia RINO Unmasked: "She's a COMMUNIST", Says Jarome Bell in Fiery Interview
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40 views • November 25, 2021
One of the seats Republicans are targeting next year is Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. It voted for Trump in 2016, Biden in 2020, and voted for Youngkin three weeks ago. It’s a seat Republicans need to flip back to retake the House, but it’s only worth doing if we get someone worthwhile, not another candidate who will just concede everything to Democrats.
And right now, one of the candidates running for that seat is Jennifer Kiggans. As a member of the Virginia legislature, she voted for the pro-transgender bill that allowed perverts into girls’ restrooms to rape young girls. You already know that if she showed up in Washington she’d be racing to pass this Fairness for All Bill.
So we can’t let that happen. But there are alternatives. Jarome Bell is also running for that seat. Bell joined Stew Peters and UNLEASHED on Higgins!
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And right now, one of the candidates running for that seat is Jennifer Kiggans. As a member of the Virginia legislature, she voted for the pro-transgender bill that allowed perverts into girls’ restrooms to rape young girls. You already know that if she showed up in Washington she’d be racing to pass this Fairness for All Bill.
So we can’t let that happen. But there are alternatives. Jarome Bell is also running for that seat. Bell joined Stew Peters and UNLEASHED on Higgins!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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