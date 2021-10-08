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Canada ➡️ MARTIAL LAW TO BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN OCT 8 - 16 ? - (COVID)
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181 views • October 08, 2021
Canada – Powers in Emergency – Lieutenant Governor –Emergency ACT
𝗦𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗻. . .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: unlistedDr007 - Channel
https://brandnewtube.com/@unlistedDr007
𝗦𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗻. . .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: unlistedDr007 - Channel
https://brandnewtube.com/@unlistedDr007
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