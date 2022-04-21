Multi + Dimensional Planetary Galactic Ascension Evolutionary Enlightenment

What are the signs of the change when it will appear.



The cracks in the old guard will appear as fixes upon the present system. Cracks are made apparent when the unseen powers operating through banking, government and military are mobilized to adjust to a crisis that was not created for their own benefit. It is the ploy of the elite to offer crises that allow them to expand power such as wars, depressions and social strife. Most tragic world events find root causes developed and managed by elitists for their benefit. By first creating the problems, managing the reaction and instituting the solution they have the upper hand in directing the masses towards presets.



In current world history most wars, famines, terrorist attacks and especially economic situations have been managed by the powerful elite who have the most to gain by creating discord, conflict and destruction.



The crack that is the most feared by the elite is truth. Truth will break away the illusions that have kept people separated and in fear of each other. It has been said over and over for thousands of years that truth will set you free. This is the message and this is what will crack the walls of the control that imprison those on earth who are following the belief systems of limitation.



Before 2012 how will the Mass Media transform.



It has transformed and will be the main crack that will disintegrate the control of the Elite. It is the power of information that will relieve the constriction and constipation of knowledge, intelligence and perception and open the channel to the free flowing information streams. Many have called this time period the Information Age. It is that age but more so it is the communication age. Information is static knowledge that is being transmitted so to be clear it is the Communication Age that you exist within. The information that is being transmitted across the air waves is increasing is content, texture and intensity.



Through the advent of free wireless communication systems that are integrated into the television systems there will be a worldwide awakening within a few years to truth. The crack in the Elite’s system will come through communication of information that undermine their agenda of control and limitation. It is the Elite’s desire to keep humanity from awakening. They believe their power will be diluted from their perspective as they are continuing to wish for power over the masses rather the increase of the power of everyone. The Mass media will become a Mass Media in that the Masses will have the Media and the Elite will be subject to the paradigm shift wherein they will not be in control of information or communication of that information.