The Ultimate EMF FIX!

The benefits of 5G are exciting, but at what cost?



European Parliament requested a research report “Health Impact of 5G” released in July 2021 concluding that commonly used RFR frequencies (450 to 6000 MHz) are probably carcinogenic for humans and clearly affect male fertility with possible adverse effects on the development of embryos, fetuses and newborns.



So how do we protect ourselves?



Utilizing nano-technology and advanced physics, Essential Energy has developed products that cancel out the unwanted electromagnetic frequencies, without the use of electricity. Every single product is engineered to atomic-level standards with highly sensitive equipment.



You can now take control and cancel the effect of electromagnetic smog, thus cancelling the serious effects of today’s and tomorrow’s modern wirless technology.



