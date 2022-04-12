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Vax - Idents Aka Car accidents on the Rise Due to Blood clots and Fully Vaxxed - Bus spectacularly crashes into a concrete pylon as cops frantically work to free eight people trapped inside
Mike Martins Channel
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Bus spectacularly crashes into a concrete pylon as cops frantically work to free eight people trapped inside
Nine people have been rescued from a bus after it smashed into a concrete pylon attached to a multi-story carpark in Sydney.

A female passenger aged in her 50s suffering back pain and the bus driver, also aged in his 50s, were both taken to hospital in serious but stable conditions following the crash in Seven Hills, in the city's west at about 8.30am on Thursday.

The remaining passengers were assessed at the scene by paramedics but sustained no serious injuries.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were all called to the scene near the Prospect Highway.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Marshall said the passengers on board were very distressed once paramedics arrived.

'When we arrived on scene, it was clear everyone was shaken and frightened from the incident, it's incredible nobody on board suffered any life-threatening injuries,' he said.

'Anytime we respond to an incident involving multiple patients, it can provide a number of challenges for our paramedics, but despite very difficult conditions they did a great job.'

The northbound lanes of Terminus Road into the commuter carpark near Hartley Road are closed and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
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vaccine deathscar crash blood clotblood clot deaths on the rise
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