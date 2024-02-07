Create New Account
Rurik Skywalker: The Real Game is Convergence...the Creation of a One-World Elite
Geopolitics & Empire
Rurik Skywalker of The Slavland Chronicles discusses the false East-West divide and how the real name of the game is convergence: creating a one-world elite. The oligarchies in Washington, London, Brussels, Moscow, and Beijing are all feudal lords, they're just competing to see who gets to be the boss. The totalitarian system in the West is more refined. Patriots in the East like Igor Strelkov are also rounded up and jailed. He discusses personalities like Arestovych, where the Ukraine War is headed, Dugin, BRICS, Russian 15-minute cities, how Orwell is pro-Trotsky propaganda, and how we are well on our way to dystopia since there is nothing stopping it.


Websites

Slavland Chronicles https://slavlandchronicles.substack.com

X https://twitter.com/SlavlandStalker


About Rolo Slavskiy AKA Rurik Skywalker

Rurik Skywalker mostly writes about Russia and Eastern Europe. Slavland Chronicles includes analyses of the history as well as the dismal present and his hopes of a brighter future for the Slavlands. He enjoys thinking about meta-politics as well. You can find a spirited defense of Populism and Authoritarianism in the Dao of Populism section.


Finally, he is a connoisseur of alternative models for metaphysics. If you want to hear him rag on your demon-god, feel free to head over to the Metaphysical Marcionism section.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiaglobalismukrainetechnocracydystopiaworld government

