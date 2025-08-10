NBC: White House 'considering' Sending Zelensky to Alaska to perform - Throwback, Zelensky's Penis Playing Piano Performance

Throwback, of Zelensky performing his Penis Piano Playing abilities, so to post some info found below:

NBC claims White House 'considering' SHIPPING Zelensky to Alaska to perform...

According to NBC News, the Trump administration is toying with the idea of flying Ukraine’s drug-addict-in-chief to Alaska, where Trump and Putin are set to meet on Aug. 15 to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

NBC’s “senior officials” admit nothing’s finalized — and no one can even say if Zelensky would make it to Alaska, let alone perform for Putin. The whole “exclusive” may just be a sideshow to disrupt the talks.

On Saturday, Zelensky posted that he won’t accept any Trump–Putin deal without Ukraine’s say, while Trump cheerfully talked about “some SWAPPING OF TERRITORIES to the betterment of both.” https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/white-house-considering-inviting-zelenskyy-alaska-rcna224070

Adding:

Zelensky misses Cocaine Club Party as his masters huddle over Putin–Trump talks

At Chevening — the UK foreign secretary’s country mansion — a tight circle of Western warmongers shared fantasies of Ukraine’s fate ahead of next week’s Trump–Putin summit.

JD Vance lounged in the countryside with host David Lammy, flanked by Zelensky’s top operatives Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov, plus security chiefs from the EU, NATO, France, Germany, Italy, and Finland, according to BBC.

UK PM Keir Starmer called it a “vital forum.” Lammy vowed Britain’s “ironclad” support. Zelensky, absent this time, declared online he won’t accept any Trump–Putin deal without Ukraine’s say — the drug-addict-in-chief screamed into the void.

BBC says the whole affair was called at Washington’s request.

Adding: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, would require Kyiv to cede regions in the east, sparked a firm response from European leaders on Saturday ahead of President Trump’s summit with the Kremlin leader in Alaska next week.





The seven European leaders welcomed Trump’s efforts to negotiate a ceasefire as part of an effort to permanently end the nearly three-and-a-half-year war in Eastern Europe, but argued that “only” an approach that mixes support for Ukraine, “active” diplomacy and additional pressure on Moscow can lead to peace on the front lines.





“We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation,” the European officials said in a lengthy, joint statement on Saturday, adding that a resolution “must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.”





The statement was signed by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.





Cynthia.. Partial above from 'The Hill' article, link below: https://thehill.com/policy/international/5445054-european-leaders-putin-russia-ukraine-trump-talks/

Adding from me: Trump should say FO EU & Z, this is my meeting in Alaska alone with Putin! ..lol... Cynthia