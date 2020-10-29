It’s Just an App Bro!

It’s just a mask. It’s just six feet. It’s just two weeks. It’s just non-essential businesses. It’s just non-essential workers. It’s just a bar. It’s just a restaurant. It’s just to keep from overwhelming the hospitals. It’s just until the cases go down. It’s just to flatten the curve. It’s just a few inmates. It’s just to keep others from being scared. It’s just for a few more weeks. It’s just church. You could still pray. It’s just prayer. It’s just until we get a vaccine. It’s just a bracelet. It’s just an app. It’s just for tracing. It’s just to let people know you’re safe to be around. It’s just to let others know who you’ve been in contact with. It’s just a few more months. It’s just some more inmates. It’s just a video. It’s just a post. It’s just an email account. It’s just for protecting other from hate speech. It’s just for protecting others from hurt feelings. It’s just a large gathering but for protests. It’s just a few violent protests. It’s just a little micro chip. It’s just a blood test. It’s just a test. It’s just a scan. It’s just for medical information.It’s just to store a vaccination certificate. It’s just like a credit card. It’s just a few places that don’t take cash. It’s just so you can travel. It’s just so you can get your driver’s license. It’s just so you can vote. It’s just mail-in voting. It’s just a few more years. It’s just a statue. It’s just a monument. It’s just a building. It’s just a song. It’s just a lyric. It’s just an anthem. It’s just a few words. It’s just a piece of paper. It’s just a book. It’s just a movie. It’s just a TV show. It’s just a cartoon character. It’s just a piece of cloth. It’s just a flag. It’s just a dog at a protest. It’s just a religion. It’s just a holiday. It's just your guns. It's just the police. It's just the military It's just your freedoms....gone forever.AND "IT'S JUST" THE WAY THEY PLANNED ITsource