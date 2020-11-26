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Truth NOT Fear! -- An Accurate Look at Covid-19's Path Through 2020 -- Veritas Medical
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6 views • November 26, 2020
Video Source: https://www.facebook.com/veritasmedical/videos/369365727666109/
https://www.facebook.com/veritasmedical
http://veritasmedical.com/
Dr. Ben Edwards conducts a detailed radio interview on this subject here:
https://youtu.be/YCuB9NUrFb4
References from the video:
covexit.com, aapsonline.org, c19study.com, covid19criticalcare.com, myfreedoctor.com, frontlinemds.com
https://www.facebook.com/veritasmedical
http://veritasmedical.com/
Dr. Ben Edwards conducts a detailed radio interview on this subject here:
https://youtu.be/YCuB9NUrFb4
References from the video:
covexit.com, aapsonline.org, c19study.com, covid19criticalcare.com, myfreedoctor.com, frontlinemds.com
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