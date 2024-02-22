Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 21, 2024

Episode 2221 - are beef, eggs and cheese causing high cholesterol? -What do elevated insulin levels do to the body? -why are Cancers on the rise? -Why America cant get out of debt. -Be cautious when taking out student loans. -10 year wait for COVID 19 claims. -We recall on cheese but not on covid vaccines -Censoring voting fraud. Man swims with 26 foot Anaconda. -how toxic is Fluoride? High energy must listen show.
