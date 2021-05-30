Dr Speaks Up - Dr. Peter Mccullough On Tucker Carlson: Not An Error Of Omission!-May 7th 2021

On Friday, May 7, 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough from The McCullough Report appeared on FOX NEWS with a segment on FoxNation with Tucker Carlson with some news on early treatment for COVID-19 and practical use of the COVID-19 vaccine. This was followed by a full-length show on FoxNation on May 8, 2021, with Carlson, which was explosive, to say the least. Carlson said on several occasions, “..you’re blowing my mind…” and “I didn’t expect this interview.” Why was Carlson so surprised with what he heard?It was because he was breaking through an invisible media barrier on early treatment for COVID-19. McCullough told him the story of maverick doctors who used their ingenuity to find drugs with signals of benefit and acceptable safety and attempted to help COVID-19 patients with medical regimens. High-risk patients over age 50 with medical problems when treated with a combination of nutraceuticals, intracellular antiinfectives, immune modulators (steroids, colchicine), and blood thinners had an 85% reduction in hospitalization and death compared to expected values.They showed patients compassion and could not morally, ethically, or legally deny their high-risk patients the care they deserved. What blew away Carlson is that many doctors were not like Dr. McCullough; many had denied their COVID-19 patients early care. Leading academic medical centers never developed outpatient treatment protocols. Instead, they played defense and waited for patients to come into the emergency room on their last gasp and then become hospitalized, slammed into isolation, and in many cases succumbing to death after many days or weeks into the hospitalization.Dr. Peter McCulloughDr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Clinical Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, Dallas, TX. Dr. McCullough is an internationally recognized authority on the evaluation and practical application of medical evidence concerning contemporary issues in medicine. He has lectured on a broad range of health topics around the world and brings his experience into clinical focus for his patients on a daily basis.Dr. McCullough is known for his iconic views on the state of medical truth in America and around the globe pierces through the thin veil of mainstream media stories that skirt the major issues and provide no tractable basis for durable insight. His show 'The McCullough Report' is heard on the America Out Loud Network.