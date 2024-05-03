🧠💥 Breaking The Brain's Circuitry: The Vicious Cycle Of Addiction 💔

🤔 Did you know? Addiction disrupts the brain's normal wiring, turning it against you 😔
🤝 Let’s join with Susan Bartz Herrick a retired professor at UNC-Fayetteville, St. Andrews University, and Methodist University as she unveils how It hijacks pleasure circuits, driving an insatiable desire for more. 🕵️💊
👩 she explains, meanwhile emotional danger signals soar, fueling anxiety and stress in the absence of substance use. 🚨 💔
😱 This cycle often leads to increased drug or alcohol consumption to escape negative feelings, rather than for pleasure. 😢
🗣️ Learn more about the impact of addiction and how to break free. 💪🚫
🎧 Click the link in our bio or description above to hear the full conversation✨ 🎬
