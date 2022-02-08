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💢🛑💢SCIENTISTS AND OTHER EXPERTS WONDER IF #5G IS REALLY WORTH IT ⁉️
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40 views • February 08, 2022
💢🛑💢SCIENTISTS AND OTHER EXPERTS WONDER IF #5G IS REALLY WORTH IT ⁉️
📛Increased speeds of a couple of nanoseconds certainly aren't worth the risks‼️
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⚠️If you live near a 5G or a normal 4G 📡tower there is a serious risk of radiation poisoning over the years,
📛Increased speeds of a couple of nanoseconds certainly aren't worth the risks‼️
ℹ️Share
⚠️If you live near a 5G or a normal 4G 📡tower there is a serious risk of radiation poisoning over the years,
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