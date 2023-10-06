Culture War | “Mother Teresa and Me” Film | Guest: Co-Producer and Actress Jacqueline Fritschi-Cornaz

Jacqueline Fritschi joins Moms on a Mission today to discuss the new film she co-produced and acted in, “Mother Teresa and Me”. She shares what inspired her to create this film and what viewers will learn about Mother Teresa’s life. The film will only be out one night, October 5th.
