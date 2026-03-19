War Risks, Economic Fallout, and U.S. Division, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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Global tensions aren’t distant anymore—they ripple into everyday life. Supply chains, energy, and food systems hang in balance while division grows at home. History shows instability starts quietly, then accelerates fast. The real risk isn’t just war abroad—it’s how unprepared societies respond when pressure hits domestically.
#GlobalRisk #EconomicCrisis #Preparedness #SupplyChain #Uncertainty #StayAlert #Awareness
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