Governors Must Kick Out The FBI From Their States Immediately

Republicans never have a response other than wait till the next election. (And those elections are rigged anyways) This is not what you want, you want action. I will give you the action that CAN and SHOULD be done. But are Republican governors too wimpy?





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Video Source:

Typical republican response

Russ Vought: Republicans Must Use The Power Gained In November For Accountability And Investigations

https://rumble.com/v1fd39l-russ-vought-republicans-must-use-the-power-gained-in-november-for-accountab.html



