Gen Flynn & Jon Herold | Introduction to 5GW - 5th Gen Warfare [Clip]
General Flynn brought up the 16 year plan to destroy America today while he was discussing Fifth Generation Warfare. Join us on Badlands Media for an interview with General Flynn & Boone Cutler, the authors of the upcoming book "The Citizen's Guide To Fifth Generation Warfare - Introduction to 5GW"

You can watch the full interview here:

https://rumble.com/v1w9cx8-interview-with-michael-flynn-and-boone-cutler-authors-of-introduction-to-5g.html

