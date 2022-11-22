Gen Flynn & Jon Herold | Introduction to 5GW - 5th Gen Warfare [Clip]

General Flynn brought up the 16 year plan to destroy America today while he was discussing Fifth Generation Warfare. Join us on Badlands Media for an interview with General Flynn & Boone Cutler, the authors of the upcoming book "The Citizen's Guide To Fifth Generation Warfare - Introduction to 5GW"
You can watch the full interview here:
https://rumble.com/v1w9cx8-interview-with-michael-flynn-and-boone-cutler-authors-of-introduction-to-5g.html
