“Hail Mary”, Pritzkers, JOOOS, AI, Grey Pope, Nephilim, Colonialism vs. Communism

CTB 2025-11-21 Cirucci Team Brief #581
Cirucci Team Brief #581, 21 November 2025
Topic list:
* “HAIL MARY”
* Wealthy Jew Pritzkers: transjenga & Governor.
* What Christianity says about gender.
* “Idi Amin was right about the JOOOS!!!”
* Google AI says Johnny was LYING about far-Left Labour Minister-ette of Parliament complained about “retarded Estonians” on Twatter.
* The TRUTH about Communism.
* Pepe Orsini is THE GREY POPE!!!
* Anabaptists and Pentecostals
* A BALANCED look at “Nephilim”—Genesis 6:4, Daniel 2:43 and Jude 1:6—vs. the “Seed of Cain”.
* Isaiah 3:12 “Youths oppress My people, and women rule over them.”
* Pedophile “scientists” John Money and Alfred Kinsey.
* “Colonialism vs. Communism”
* Cecil Rhodes and Heinrich Himmler
