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The role of environmental groups in the Bolivian 2019 Color Revolution [Chinese subtitle] 環保團體在2019年玻利維亞顏色革命中扮演的角色（講者：懷亞特·里德）
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11 views • November 26, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Ngos, Environmentalism and Coup Plots〉，頻道「TeleSUR English」，2019年10月1日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA0CFq3P1os
原影片出處：〈Ngos, Environmentalism and Coup Plots〉，頻道「TeleSUR English」，2019年10月1日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bA0CFq3P1os
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