Cops called - Attacked by brain dead, violent, mutant mob
122 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published Wednesday |

5,607 views Jul 5, 2022 Here we go AGAIN ! The uneducated, brain dead, insanely brainwashed , angry, hateful, hypocritical, violent mutant mob were back in my town screeching crazy things about how they love killing babies, so I went down to say hi...This time they call the cops on me while they attach me ??!? Crazy as crazy gets

https://youtu.be/sxSbaGC43xQ

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

