Dr Frank Stranges Channeled by Karl Mollison short

See the entire channeling interview here https://www.getwisdom.com/dr-frank-stranges-channeled-by-karl-mollison-16jan2022/





From Amazon &

http://nextagemission.com/OSF/FS_FrankStranges_HisBackground.html





Dr. Frank Stranges was born and educated in Brooklyn, New York. He

received his Bachelors of Divinity, as well as Ph.D's in Psychology and

Philosophy, from Faith Theological Seminary in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Dr.

Stranges was a member of the Mayor's Advisory Council of Los Angeles,

and a member of the American Association for Social Psychology. He also

held a Ph.D. from the National Institute of Criminology, in Washington, D.C.,

and was an accredited Diplomat of the American Academy of Professional

Arts.





Dr. Stranges authored several books on scientific and religious subjects,

including his classic "The Stranger at the Pentagon," which tells the unusual

story of a spaceman named Valiant Thor. Because Thor was a real person,

who appeared in a public on a few occasions (including at the United Nations

headquarters in New York City), the legend of the Stranger at the Pentagon

has grown, becoming a real head-scratcher for 21st-century UFO researchers.

Today, it is still one of the hottest topics in ufology, having spawned various

other books, documentaries, and even feature Hollywood films.





What exactly happened to Valiant Thor? Did he get back on his spaceship

and return to his home planet, or did he help the U.S. government set up

alien-human hybrid experimentation in remote underground bases? Or was

he imprisoned - thrown in the clink - by those in the government who have

been fighting UFO Disclosure all these years?





Since no one knows how long an alien can live, could Valiant Thor still be

alive today, in 2016, somewhere in - or under - our nation's capitol?





This special reprint - the 6th revised edition from 2001 - features an

introduction by Dr. Harley Byrd, nephew of Adm. Richard E. Byrd, and

an epilogue by Valiant Thor himself, as well as several interesting photos,

covering years of UFO history. A must-have for the serious paranormal

researcher.





Dr. Frank E. Stranges, founder of NICUFO (National

Investigations Committee on UFO’S), passed away on

November 17, 2008 in California. Holding degrees in

Theology, Psychology and Criminology, Dr. Frank always

had a keen interest in the Bible and UFOS’ and dedicated

his life to teaching and counseling people throughout the

world to live in Divine Spirit. He offered a monthly

newsletter, The Interspace Link and created the

international "Inner Circle", where members benefitted

from his spiritual teachings and information that he

gathered from those of other worlds, especially those

beings from the planet Venus.





In 1959 Dr. Frank had his first physical encounter with

Commander Valiant Thor, a Venusian. This friendship

was to deepen throughout Dr. Frank’s life on earth.

His book, Stranger at the Pentagon explains the details

of his encounters and Dr. Frank’s subsequent activities.





His most recent work was the making of a DVD trilogy

entitled Mysteries of the Dead Sea Scrolls Exposed. He

often stated that the information contained within the

Dead Sea Scrolls is of immense value to the public

because it reveals the direct link between the words of

Jesus and the existence of beings from other worlds.





One of Dr. Frank’s last sentences delivered to the Inner

Circle before his passing was: "I will remain in His

Service, from wherever I may be.”





May the winds of love continue to sweep you upwards,

Dr. Frank.



