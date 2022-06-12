Dr Frank Stranges Channeled by Karl Mollison short

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See the entire channeling interview here https://www.getwisdom.com/dr-frank-stranges-channeled-by-karl-mollison-16jan2022/
From Amazon &
http://nextagemission.com/OSF/FS_FrankStranges_HisBackground.html
Dr. Frank Stranges was born and educated in Brooklyn, New York. He
received his Bachelors of Divinity, as well as Ph.D's in Psychology and
Philosophy, from Faith Theological Seminary in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Dr.
Stranges was a member of the Mayor's Advisory Council of Los Angeles,
and a member of the American Association for Social Psychology. He also
held a Ph.D. from the National Institute of Criminology, in Washington, D.C.,
and was an accredited Diplomat of the American Academy of Professional
Arts.
Dr. Stranges authored several books on scientific and religious subjects,
including his classic "The Stranger at the Pentagon," which tells the unusual
story of a spaceman named Valiant Thor. Because Thor was a real person,
who appeared in a public on a few occasions (including at the United Nations
headquarters in New York City), the legend of the Stranger at the Pentagon
has grown, becoming a real head-scratcher for 21st-century UFO researchers.
Today, it is still one of the hottest topics in ufology, having spawned various
other books, documentaries, and even feature Hollywood films.
What exactly happened to Valiant Thor? Did he get back on his spaceship
and return to his home planet, or did he help the U.S. government set up
alien-human hybrid experimentation in remote underground bases? Or was
he imprisoned - thrown in the clink - by those in the government who have
been fighting UFO Disclosure all these years?
Since no one knows how long an alien can live, could Valiant Thor still be
alive today, in 2016, somewhere in - or under - our nation's capitol?
This special reprint - the 6th revised edition from 2001 - features an
introduction by Dr. Harley Byrd, nephew of Adm. Richard E. Byrd, and
an epilogue by Valiant Thor himself, as well as several interesting photos,
covering years of UFO history. A must-have for the serious paranormal
researcher.
Dr. Frank E. Stranges, founder of NICUFO (National
Investigations Committee on UFO’S), passed away on
November 17, 2008 in California. Holding degrees in
Theology, Psychology and Criminology, Dr. Frank always
had a keen interest in the Bible and UFOS’ and dedicated
his life to teaching and counseling people throughout the
world to live in Divine Spirit. He offered a monthly
newsletter, The Interspace Link and created the
international "Inner Circle", where members benefitted
from his spiritual teachings and information that he
gathered from those of other worlds, especially those
beings from the planet Venus.
In 1959 Dr. Frank had his first physical encounter with
Commander Valiant Thor, a Venusian. This friendship
was to deepen throughout Dr. Frank’s life on earth.
His book, Stranger at the Pentagon explains the details
of his encounters and Dr. Frank’s subsequent activities.
His most recent work was the making of a DVD trilogy
entitled Mysteries of the Dead Sea Scrolls Exposed. He
often stated that the information contained within the
Dead Sea Scrolls is of immense value to the public
because it reveals the direct link between the words of
Jesus and the existence of beings from other worlds.
One of Dr. Frank’s last sentences delivered to the Inner
Circle before his passing was: "I will remain in His
Service, from wherever I may be.”
May the winds of love continue to sweep you upwards,
Dr. Frank.