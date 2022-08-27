GUILTY: Radix Verum at the Whitmer Kidnapping Re-Trial Verdict

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Alison Morrow Published August 24, 2022
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Quick video with Radix Verum who was present in court for the guilty verdict in the Gov. Whitmer kidnapping re-trial.