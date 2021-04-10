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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 10: Will This Jewish Rabbi Become The Biblical Antichrist?
The Diamond Report
The Diamond Report
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End Times Dates - Take It To The Lord In Prayer Part 10: Will This Jewish Rabbi Become The Biblical Antichrist?

This video was originally produced and published in April, 2021. Doug has been stating since beginning the "End Times Dates" series in 2019 that the Antichrist will come from Syria, that he will be revealed in March of 2021, along with the beginnings of World War 3. It appears that Doug was 100% correct. On March 24th, Ukraine and Russia began what is amounting to a nuclear face-off over the disputed Donbas and Crimea regions in Ukraine, where NATO (i.e. the U.S.) will surely be involved as well. Also, at the beginning of Passover 2021 (following a global prayer by the Jews for a revealing of their "messiah"), on March 27th a Jewish Rabbi made his world "debut" at the Western Wall in Jerusalem - in a now viral video, where he is worshipped, kissed, and lauded by the crowd. Who is this man? Where did he come from? Will he become the Jewish "moshiach" - therefore, the biblical Antichrist? Doug believes he might very well be that person. Does his name add up to "666"? Find out in this video.

PLAYLIST OF ALL EPISODES: http://www.takeittothelordinprayer.com

Revelation Timeline graphic (Original timeline by The Fuel Project + Dates Added by The Diamond Report, based on www.2028end.com) - https://1drv.ms/u/s!Aku-IsIoYig4q0ItEHpbVEjZoOkP (Click VIEW ORIGINAL for full-size)

References:

The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's Bio PDF - https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aku-IsIoYig4yEyMKypSsMW0OkUc?e=28B3nm

The Yanuka / Rav Shlomo Yehuda's YouTube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnmDVPeumLyddHw3Ta1vVlw

"Perfect Harmony" Article About The Yanuka - https://mishpacha.com/perfect-harmony-6/

"Properties Of The Number 34" - https://www.ridingthebeast.com/numbers/nu34.php

"618 Angel Number" – Meaning and Symbolism - https://angelnumber.org/618-angel-number/

We Want Moshiach Now (Global Prayer) - http://www.wewantmoshiachnow.net/

Gematria Calculators - https://www.ridingthebeast.com/gematria-calculator/ and https://www.torahcalc.com/gematria/

The Fuel Project - http://www.thefuelproject.org

The Book of Revelation guide playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0f6_epwixV5fGUp87rwkvafcI8gwS9Im

Gabriel Ansley Erb - http://www.2028end.com

"2028 End Of The World Seminar" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YtG0etke28&;list=PLcBDgtzZDmmYoKpSiGD94oF5fdX7Mc0mu

Anthony Patch - http://www.anthonypatch.com (CERN, A.I., Mark Of The Beast System)
Support Anthony's Research: http://www.subscribestar.com/anthony-patch

"Project Rooftop" Paper (FREE DOWNLOAD) - https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/AnthonyPatch-ProjectRooftop.pdf

The Diamond Report - http://www.thediamond.report

**Announcing a new place to find my "Take It To The Lord In Prayer - End Times Dates" videos.**

THE TRUTH HUNTERS APP

https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows

https://subsplash.com/lynleahzministriesl/shows/ms/+mbt44mn

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Amazon download:

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Roku download:

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Keywords
biblegodjesusjewish messiahanthony patchisraelthird templedoug diamondthe diamond reportmark of the beastend timesrevelationantichrist666moshiachend times propheciespeace treatyrevelation timelinethe book of revelationgematriajewish rabbiend times dates
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