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DTV - Zach-Adams Effect with Zach Vorhies - Episode 127 – July 19, 2026 - Google AI Goes Military as the Great American Firewall Takes Shape
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To learn more, visit: https://www.zachvorhies.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit https://decentralize.tv/


- Google's AI Infrastructure and Military Collaboration (0:00)

- Google's Ethical Concerns and Historical Context (2:10)

- China's AI Development and U.S. Government's Response (4:42)

- AI Cybersecurity and Government Influence (9:39)

- The AI Bubble and Government Contracts (12:21)

- AI Extermination of Humanity and AI Regulation (16:29)

- AI Neutering and Fact-Checking Bots (19:27)

- AI Licensing and Digital Identity (23:59)

- Zach Vorhies' Background and Contributions (25:54)

- Pine Needle Tea and Natural Medicine (28:44)


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