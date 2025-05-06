BrightLearn - Hell's Kitchen: Causes, Prevention and Cure of Obesity, Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome by Dr. Joel D. Wallach

In "Hell's Kitchen: Causes, Prevention and Cure of Obesity, Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome," Dr. Joel D. Wallach presents a compelling argument that the escalating rates of obesity, diabetes and metabolic syndrome in America are symptoms of a deeper nutritional crisis rather than standalone diseases. He attributes the root cause to a widespread mineral deficiency, resulting from the abandonment of traditional practices such as using wood, peat and kelp ashes, which were once vital sources of essential minerals. Dr. Wallach emphasizes that these minerals are crucial for curbing insatiable hunger and preventing overeating. He criticizes the medical system's focus on symptom management over curing the underlying issues, highlighting the lack of incentives for doctors to employ available cures. The author advocates for a return to mineral supplementation and a reduction in sugar and carbohydrate consumption, suggesting that these changes can significantly improve health within three to six months. He underscores the historical significance of these practices, drawing parallels between early humans' use of ashes and the need for a modern "Great Leap Forward" in health awareness. Ultimately, Dr. Wallach calls for individual responsibility and collective action, urging readers to take control of their health, implement his recommendations and share the knowledge to combat these pervasive health issues.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.