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Body_bags_spotted_outside_a_Los_Angeles_County_hospital in Gardena, LA.
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839 views • December 30, 2021
RT News, [12/30/2021 12:20 PM]
Covid corpses pile up outside hospital in California
Video footage reportedly shows Covid body bags - some covered in blood - piled up on the ground in the rain at Memorial Hospital of Gardena in LA. (The Sun)
Witnesses allege security guards were ordered to move the bodies outside - leaving some in tears - while cleaning crews scrubbed the freezer unit designed to hold six bodies.
The hospital has lashed out saying it never mishandled the corpses which were allegedly left outside for hours at a time.
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Covid corpses pile up outside hospital in California
Video footage reportedly shows Covid body bags - some covered in blood - piled up on the ground in the rain at Memorial Hospital of Gardena in LA. (The Sun)
Witnesses allege security guards were ordered to move the bodies outside - leaving some in tears - while cleaning crews scrubbed the freezer unit designed to hold six bodies.
The hospital has lashed out saying it never mishandled the corpses which were allegedly left outside for hours at a time.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtnews
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