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Trump's SCOTUS Pick Bombshell - Revelation, Non Partisan Accusation
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117 views • December 07, 2020
A bombshell revelation about Donald Trump supreme court nominee, whoever is announced, as they Have engaged and positively abusive behavior at some unknown point in the past. Democrats must pound their hands on the table, much as they did with the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, and block this horrific person, whoever that is, from being seated on the highest court in the land.
#SCOTUS #SupremeCourt #DonaldTrump
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com
#SCOTUS #SupremeCourt #DonaldTrump
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com
Keywords
satiredemocratspoliticsbrett kavanaughscotus pickjoe bidenus politicsrbgruth bader ginsburgtrump nomineesupreme court picksupreme court of the united statesthe onionbabylon beejoe biden supportersamy coney barrettnominee for the supreme courtbombshell nominee newsscotus bombshellbrett kavanaugh hearingsbrett kavanaugh nomination
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