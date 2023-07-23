ET Contacts from Out of this World! PAO & Cosmic Awareness -- Mt. Shasta miracle healings!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Colleen from the Planetary Activation Organization (PAO) that was originally started by Sheldon Nidle over a dozen years ago. Sheldon is the author of You Are Becoming a Galactic Human, and was instrumental in raising consciousness in preparing humanity for the Ascension. See: www.paoweb.com His interview is followed by a description of the miracles people recently received at Mt. Shasta in Northern California, and an interview with Vikki T of the Cosmic Awareness Organization in Olympia, Washington -- see: www.cosmicawareness.org I hope you can all listen to this amazing and Out of this World Radio Show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

