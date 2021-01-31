GAMESTOP, PEOPLE DEPLATFORMED, TECHNOCRACY AND YOU. TRY TO GET BOMBPROOF

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GameStop is going to be an object lesson. The gov. doesn't want you to get ahead and will openly ally with it's techno and corporate sponsors to fix the financial game and keep out entrepreneurs.
Take the time available to BombProof your life. Finances, Job, Lifestyle, it will be all on the table and under attack when you decide to disagree with the big dogs.