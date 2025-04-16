Russian cops seize record 300KG (661 lbs) synthetic drug haul worth $12M in Chelyabinsk, four suspects arrested.

DOGE has shut down 470,000 government credit cards

✅7 weeks

✅30 agencies audited

✅470K cards deactivated

✅3.6M more accounts to go

@Sputnik

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada dutifully votes to block elections, extending Zelensky’s martial law another 90 days

Just one lawmaker opposed the bill.

❗️90 MORE DAYS OF MARTIAL LAW - The Ukrainian parliament voted to extend the military regime and mobilization in Ukraine until August 6.

Since martial law and general mobilization were introduced in February 2022, they have been extended every 90 days in Ukraine.

India plans to nab Russia’s customers with cut-price military aid loans — Reuters

New Delhi is also reportedly looking to boost defense attache numbers at abroad to negotiate arms deals, including for domestically-produced 155mm shells at 1/10th the cost of European producers.