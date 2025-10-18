Melbourne Freedom Rally 18 October 2025 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two sections, this one covering the start at Parliament House, some of the talk there and the first collection of speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. Though there was much spoken about government and corporate corruption, the main message for passers by to hear was about NOT signing up for the digital ID. There is a clause (74) in the legislation that protects anybody who does not want to participate in this government overreach. The gloves are off.