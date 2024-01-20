13 Months Calendar was taken away from us, we were unnaturally moved to parasitic 12 months, where the year starts in January, instead of the coming Spring. That's why they mock us with "April Fools".

Puretrauma357 Subscribe Like 2 Like This Video ( 2 ) Report This Video Download MP3

286 views • •

13 Months Calendar was taken away from us, we were unnaturally moved to parasitic 12 months, where the year starts in January, instead of the coming Spring. That's why they mock us with "April Fools".



Keywords the 13 april fools months calendar was taken away from us we were unnaturally moved to parasitic 12 months where the year starts in january instead of the coming spring thats why they mock us with