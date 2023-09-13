Create New Account
Hurricanes, D.E.W.'s and Geo-Engineering (feat. Spenser Bahr)
channel image
Alex Hammer
4288 Subscribers
46 views
Published 19 hours ago

A MESSAGE TO THE GEO-ENGINEERS AND WEATHER-MOD BOIZ: stay the f___ away from FL with that Bill-Gates-_ss cloudbot beta male ish, am I right? Not our fault your X is straight up a dude... WE WUZ HURRICANES REAL TALK kk?


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Old World Florida

https://www.youtube.com/@oldworldflorida/videos


Keywords
free energygiantshidden historycanalsancient historyarchitecturecavesmegalithsmud floodsantiquitechhistory debunkedwaterwaysmegalithic block workgeo polymer

