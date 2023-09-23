Create New Account
CDC APPROVES COVID BOOSTER DESPITE ALARMING DATA
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Sep 22, 2023


Another Covid booster approval using shocking new data has the many turning away for good from the FDA and CDC. Learn the facts about the new COVID-19 shot that was just approved for all Americans over the age of 6 months.


POSTED: September 22, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jxwg6-cdc-approves-covid-booster-despite-alarming-data.html

