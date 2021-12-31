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Budgeting & Investing – Report #21
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30 views • December 31, 2021
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. In this episode, I cover my regular monthly update sharing what I invest in and why. This is amateur investing at its finest!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://bit.ly/3qBgm4p
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://bit.ly/3EIGFe6
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/investingtemplate
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/incometemplate
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/expensestemplate
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I’m done saving back up money to pay for taxes and going forward I will be maxing out my TSFA in 2022 then I will likely get back into crypto after a rise and crash. I am currently estimated on average to be making about $219.40 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends, crypto income, and some from music royalties. This currently covers my portion of the utilities and internet as well as my phone and backup phone bills. My next goal is to cover rental insurance which will be easy to achieve and then my average monthly grocery bill is the next big milestone.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 80% crypto, 12% stocks, less than 1% in precious metals, and 8% in liquid cash. This is the most cash I’ve ever had in my portfolio, but it’s just to pay my taxes. After that, I will be focused on my TSFA and following the crypto market for the big rise and crash we expected in 2021.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $2632.74. $1,685.15 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $869.38 are coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 came from music royalties. My crypto income continues to climb exponentially from the continued topping up of my accounts and compounding the interest I’m earning.
In my last update, my total portfolio value was $379,688 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $320,413. This is down about $59,270 from last month’s total value. While this is a big drop, it’s nothing I haven’t seen before, and still expect to see massive gains in crypto very soon especially with ETH 2.0 about to launch.
I earned $84.30 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $52.80 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. Going forward I will also track my staked BNB & ATOM. In total, I have earned about $426.06 CAD from crypto and $1,445.67 CAD from stock dividends.
My portfolio in terms of stock sector breakdown is now 11% Utilities, 18% Insurance, 24% Banking, 20% Real Estate, 1% into an Investment Fund, and 26% into general ETFs. I always add $100 to my investment fund with Tangerine, but that was it for last month. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.80%.
For my dividend stocks, I’m up 14.32% on my $38,341 worth of dividend stocks. This is an increase of 3.95% from last month and will likely continue to increase as I max out my TSFA. I’ve spent way more on trading fees than I should have, and I will cover this in another video.
For crypto, my breakdown is now 2% LBC, 6% DASH, 2% BCH, 1% LTC, ~1% BNB, 54% ETH, and 36% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $320,413 CAD at the time of writing this. I still expect a big run-up to happen soon in 2022 with the update to Eth 2.0.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that payout regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://bit.ly/3qBgm4p
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://bit.ly/3EIGFe6
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/investingtemplate
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/incometemplate
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/expensestemplate
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I’m done saving back up money to pay for taxes and going forward I will be maxing out my TSFA in 2022 then I will likely get back into crypto after a rise and crash. I am currently estimated on average to be making about $219.40 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends, crypto income, and some from music royalties. This currently covers my portion of the utilities and internet as well as my phone and backup phone bills. My next goal is to cover rental insurance which will be easy to achieve and then my average monthly grocery bill is the next big milestone.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 80% crypto, 12% stocks, less than 1% in precious metals, and 8% in liquid cash. This is the most cash I’ve ever had in my portfolio, but it’s just to pay my taxes. After that, I will be focused on my TSFA and following the crypto market for the big rise and crash we expected in 2021.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $2632.74. $1,685.15 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $869.38 are coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 came from music royalties. My crypto income continues to climb exponentially from the continued topping up of my accounts and compounding the interest I’m earning.
In my last update, my total portfolio value was $379,688 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $320,413. This is down about $59,270 from last month’s total value. While this is a big drop, it’s nothing I haven’t seen before, and still expect to see massive gains in crypto very soon especially with ETH 2.0 about to launch.
I earned $84.30 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $52.80 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. Going forward I will also track my staked BNB & ATOM. In total, I have earned about $426.06 CAD from crypto and $1,445.67 CAD from stock dividends.
My portfolio in terms of stock sector breakdown is now 11% Utilities, 18% Insurance, 24% Banking, 20% Real Estate, 1% into an Investment Fund, and 26% into general ETFs. I always add $100 to my investment fund with Tangerine, but that was it for last month. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.80%.
For my dividend stocks, I’m up 14.32% on my $38,341 worth of dividend stocks. This is an increase of 3.95% from last month and will likely continue to increase as I max out my TSFA. I’ve spent way more on trading fees than I should have, and I will cover this in another video.
For crypto, my breakdown is now 2% LBC, 6% DASH, 2% BCH, 1% LTC, ~1% BNB, 54% ETH, and 36% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $320,413 CAD at the time of writing this. I still expect a big run-up to happen soon in 2022 with the update to Eth 2.0.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that payout regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥
👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
You can find all my cryptocurrency addresses on https://cointr.ee/scottcbusiness
You can find all of my referral links here: https://linktr.ee/scottcbusiness
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