X22 REPORT Ep. 2988a - Top Biden Economic Aid Jumps Ship, Is Something About To Happen

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2988a - Feb 2, 2023
Top Biden Economic Aid Jumps Ship, Is Something About To Happen
People are now catching on to the GND, they see how these coincidences are no longer coincidence, they see they are creating the problems. Biden top economic aid decides to jump ship after he says we are in a recovery. Is something bad headed our way.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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