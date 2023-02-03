X22 REPORT Ep. 2988a - Top Biden Economic Aid Jumps Ship, Is Something About To Happen

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2988a - Feb 2, 2023

Top Biden Economic Aid Jumps Ship, Is Something About To Happen

People are now catching on to the GND, they see how these coincidences are no longer coincidence, they see they are creating the problems. Biden top economic aid decides to jump ship after he says we are in a recovery. Is something bad headed our way.

