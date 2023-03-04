Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 35 - March 3, 2023

Alex hosted his 35th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on March 3, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and 29 minutes in length. This webinar included a 23-minute monologue. Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and twenty-nine minutes, Alex answered 25 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* What is the real reason the IRS in many states has pushed the federal tax filing deadline to October?

* Did the cabal orchestrate the "hippie culture" era in the 1960s?

* Are there underground human hybrid Annunaki with technology that could be destructive to those on the surface?

* What do you believe will be the crucial disclosures in 2023 and subsequent years?

* Do autistic children have a special mission on earth?

* Will new health technologies be revealed soon to reassure humanity?

* Should we keep our frequencies as high as possible during this transitional phase?

* What will happen to the failed cross-species genetic experiments found in the DUMBs around the planet?

* Is the Q movement truly light or dark, and should we sit back and watch the "movie" unfold, or should we get involved? (a former army communications specialist with security clearance attended the live webinar and said this in the chat "...I picked up on the Q language right away, it is for real")

* Why does the deep state want to remove 90% of the population when they depend on consuming our energy?

* Do you have any new information about NESARA, GESARA and the QFS?

* With the major rail and factory disasters, how much control of humanity does the deep state still have?

* As we move into an age of enlightenment and unveiling new and secret technologies, what jobs will we have to help with the transition?

* Have the Andromedans ever mentioned Satan and Lucifer, and is that connected to the black good and black knight satellites?

* Do our DNA and genetic makeup play a part in our ability to ascend?

* What foods and drinks should we consume to evolve into our highest selves?

* And Many More!

Funds from this video stream will be given to Alex Collier, and help us bring your Alex Collier regularly. Please do not miss this amazing opportunity to see Alex Collier on video stream and, of course, provide him with some income.

* The music in the trailer is just in the trailer and not the full webinar.

If you have issues purchasing this webinar replay, please follow the step-by-step instructions here: https://www.alexcollier.org/faq/

To see older Alex Collier webinar replays, please check out: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexcollierofficial

If you want to know more about Alex Collier, you can visit his website: https://www.alexcollier.org. You can also view his past live webinars at: https://alexcollier.tv. You can purchase a ticket to Alex's latest live webinar at: https://alexcollier.live. If you would like to speak with Alex Collier directly, he offers 1-to-1 calls via Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal, and you can book a time here: https://alexcollier.me. You can also visit Alex Collier's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/alexcollierofficial