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Ukraine False Flag: Poland Will Get Hit With a Small (Made in the USA) Nuke
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277 views • March 28, 2022
General Wesley Clark told CNN that Vladimir Putin will drop a small nuke on Poland because he is losing the war in Ukraine. I am saying it's the other way around. Poland will get a false flag and it won't be from a Russian nuke.
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