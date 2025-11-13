BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Feels like Paranoia: Enemies are gathering, threats are growing, we have to prepare now - SecWar, Hegseth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 days ago

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth: (with war on his mind)

Enemies are gathering, threats are growing, we need to prepare now.

Adding:

Russia–Venezuela Strategic Partnership Agreement Comes Into Force

The new Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Russia and Venezuela officially entered into force on November 12, after being ratified by Vladimir Putin and Nicolás Maduro.

The pact deepens cooperation across key sectors: energy, mining, transport, communications, security, counterterrorism, and counter-extremism.

Specific clauses remain undisclosed.

Despite reports that Caracas requested Russian military assistance amid rising tensions with the U.S., Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said no such request has been received, though Russia will honor all obligations under the agreement.

Maduro says Venezuela and Russia are already “advancing” in serene and profitable military cooperation, with daily communication on multiple areas including defense.

Russian lawmakers this week urged global parliaments to condemn what they describe as U.S. provocations and the growing U.S. military presence in the Caribbean near Venezuela.

Moscow warns Washington against attempts to impose a “puppet government,” while the Duma calls for dialogue instead of escalation.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
