【G-Times News】United States: Over One Million Reported COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries, Including Almost 27,000 Deaths

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The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released a report on April 15th showing 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions across all age groups, including almost 27,000 deaths, from December 14, 2020 to April 8, 2022.