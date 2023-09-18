Todd Coconato Radio Show I Exposing Satan's Playbook Part 3 #satan #exposed

👉 To Give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

In "Exposing Satan's Playbook: Part 3 — How To Safeguard Your Home," we delve into the critical yet often overlooked topic of spiritual protection within the four walls of your home. Uncover the subtle strategies the enemy uses to infiltrate your domestic sanctuary and learn practical, Biblically-based solutions to safeguard against these spiritual invasions. Discover how to identify and close "open doors" that give the adversary a foothold in your life. Arm yourself and your family with knowledge and faith, transforming your home into a fortress of spiritual security. Don't miss this vital installment in the "Exposing Satan's Playbook" series. 🙏