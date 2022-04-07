How to Start a Cannabis Business: TEAM ICON

How To Prevent The #GreatResignation With TEAM ICONSummary:*7 Ways to combat high turnover*Employers facing imminent challenges to improve morale and employee churn*What truly motivates & inspires employees*Implement an effective and efficient team to drive your business even farther*How to increase morale, productivity, teamwork, open communication, and ultimately happinessThe “Great Resignation” has begun as 41% of the workforce is considering leaving their employer this year, according to a recent survey. One of the key drivers of employment retention is arguably Employee Experience (EX).There are multiple ways to lure top talent besides promotion and pay raises. If you want the hardest working, highest morale, most satisfied, and overall best employee with decreased turnover you need to trust them, empower, appreciate, mentor, keep them involved, challenged, and feeling like they’re on a mission.To that end, I coined the term TEAM ICON.Pulling this all together, TEAM ICON is a tool that businesses can use to increase employee morale, productivity, teamwork, open communication and, ultimately happiness.All together that will reduce turnover for any industry, not just cannabis.The full potential ROI for any business who successfully implements TEAM ICON could also include increased KPIs such as profitability, working capital, revenue and sales growth.How do you implement TEAM ICON?Let us know in the comments if your company has implemented anything new to try and keep people from quitting, and/ or why you’ve recently left your job.The #TalkingHedge...