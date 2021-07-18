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Monopoly - Follow The Money. The Moneychagers have come a long way!
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43 views • July 18, 2021
One day their money tables will be turned over! Unfortunately these robber barons can not buy immortality! I Timothy 6: 15.16, only Jesus Christ has immortality and I don't think He is in the bargaining mood! Most all people believe their soul is immortal. Many will just take a dirt nap and for the money changers they will rise one day from their nap and face the Great White Throne Judgement, where they will learn, what you have sewn so shall you reap! The likes of Stalin and Hitler, their time in the lake of fire will be for a very long time. But their is a bonus for them, Because their souls are not immortal their time there will be over once they have suffered great pain and paid the price for the millions of individuals they have tortured and murdered!
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