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The Russian Army Defeated a HUGE 45 Unit Convoy of Military Equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Near the City of Alyoshka in the Kherson Region. 022522
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652 views • February 25, 2022
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Ukrainian, Russia, Battle
Intel Slava Z, [2/25/2022 9:41 AM]
[ Album ]
🇷🇺🇺🇦❗️❗️ The Russian army defeated a huge convoy of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Alyoshka in the Kherson region.
Among the destroyed Ukrainian equipment:
- T-64BV
- MLRS "Grad"
- 5 SAM "Osa"
- Sanitary MT-LB
- 3 (4) BRDM
- Ural with Zu-23
- about 45 units of various trucks, bulk trucks, Oises and loaves.
And that's just what's in the frame!
Ukrainian, Russia, Battle
Intel Slava Z, [2/25/2022 9:41 AM]
[ Album ]
🇷🇺🇺🇦❗️❗️ The Russian army defeated a huge convoy of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the city of Alyoshka in the Kherson region.
Among the destroyed Ukrainian equipment:
- T-64BV
- MLRS "Grad"
- 5 SAM "Osa"
- Sanitary MT-LB
- 3 (4) BRDM
- Ural with Zu-23
- about 45 units of various trucks, bulk trucks, Oises and loaves.
And that's just what's in the frame!
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