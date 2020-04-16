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Coronavirus Hype Round Two John McAfee Agrees with Me
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11 views • April 16, 2020
Robert David Steele, former CIA spy and co-founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Center, at the time our nation's newest analytic organization, trashes the international media for waging a hype war on China. He calls out the CDC for lying, as it did over SARS, and warns that the CDC's planning vaccine will not be tested and will include DNA altering, gene altering capabilities. He calls for the CDC to be investigated for fraud. UPDATE: 5G role in lowering immunity and perhaps expanding crisis now under investigation. UPDATE: Genetic code now appears to establish this was a lab outbreak, not from biowar but from trying to create a vaccine that became worse than the virus being addressed. UPDATE: Zionist BioWar II -- see the print for the details.
See the print version with linked articles at https://tinyurl.com/virus-hype
See the print version with linked articles at https://tinyurl.com/virus-hype
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