Puretrauma357
1508 Subscribers
Published a day ago

A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously.

The bus was traveling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the three semis, Illinois State Police said, citing an initial investigation.

More: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/greyhound-bus-crash-illinois

