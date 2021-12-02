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The Push Of Artificial Intelligence Into Every Aspect Of Our Lives
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40 views • December 02, 2021
The federal government continues to advance its usurpation of power in the area of education by pushing artificial intelligence, but they aren't stopping at education. They plan to implement all the Sustainable Development Goals of the anti-American, Anti-Christ United Nations via AI. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to provide us with information so that we can make informed decisions and attacks the beast system that is criminally advancing this agenda.
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