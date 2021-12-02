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The Push Of Artificial Intelligence Into Every Aspect Of Our Lives
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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40 views • December 02, 2021
The federal government continues to advance its usurpation of power in the area of education by pushing artificial intelligence, but they aren't stopping at education. They plan to implement all the Sustainable Development Goals of the anti-American, Anti-Christ United Nations via AI. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to provide us with information so that we can make informed decisions and attacks the beast system that is criminally advancing this agenda.

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Keywords
educationaiartificial intelligencecontrolunited nationsdata miningunescotim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiolynne taylorevery student succeeds act
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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