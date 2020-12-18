© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror - Allegory of the Covid --- Snitch, we will take you to Jail... Selfish or FREEDOM
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • December 18, 2020
A short film comparing the effect of education and the lack of it in our nature.
“It is the task of the enlightened not only to ascend to learning and to see the good but to be willing to descend again to those prisoners and to share their troubles and their honors, whether they are worth having or not. And this they must do, even with the prospect of death.” - Plato
Subscribe to JoyCamp: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycam...
Subscribe to Benny Wills: https://www.youtube.com/c/BennyWills/...
Follow JoyCamp on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow The Conspiracy Guy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Conspiracy__Guy
Want More JoyCamp, check out these playlists:
Most popular: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1_ur...
Short Films: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLl1R...
Conspiracy Guy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obPhF...
“It is the task of the enlightened not only to ascend to learning and to see the good but to be willing to descend again to those prisoners and to share their troubles and their honors, whether they are worth having or not. And this they must do, even with the prospect of death.” - Plato
Subscribe to JoyCamp: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycam...
Subscribe to Benny Wills: https://www.youtube.com/c/BennyWills/...
Follow JoyCamp on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow The Conspiracy Guy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Conspiracy__Guy
Want More JoyCamp, check out these playlists:
Most popular: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1_ur...
Short Films: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLl1R...
Conspiracy Guy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obPhF...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.